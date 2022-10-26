Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

