My Personal CFO LLC Has $446,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.40. 236,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

