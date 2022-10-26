Nano (XNO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $97.56 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00270165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00122637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00708307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00553165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00233077 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

