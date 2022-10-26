Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 905 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 982,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.