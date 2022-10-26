Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 3,135 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28.

Natera Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NTRA traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Natera by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

