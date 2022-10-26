National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.18. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

TFII opened at $97.71 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

