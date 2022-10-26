Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Up 5.4%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 89,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 187,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

