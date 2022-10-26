Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.71 million and $3.90 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

