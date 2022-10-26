NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,502. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

