NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Up 11.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 15,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.62.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

