Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Trading Down 12.2%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) fell 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Nippon Paint Trading Down 12.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.65%.
About Nippon Paint
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.
