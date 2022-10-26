Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

