Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

