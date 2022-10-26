Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Ventas stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

