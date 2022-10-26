NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 43,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 56,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NN Group from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

NN Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

About NN Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

