Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

