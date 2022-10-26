NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovoCure Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 0.82. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $120.68.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,424 shares of company stock worth $3,464,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

