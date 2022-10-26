Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $309.53 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $309.53 million and $30.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.97 or 0.07360288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0590862 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $21,728,304.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.