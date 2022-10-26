Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.57

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

