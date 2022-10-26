Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.98 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.26 million and $11.98 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

