Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.40 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $192.40 million and $12.95 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.52 or 0.07350506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

