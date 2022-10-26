Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 656.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $159.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

