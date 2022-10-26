Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.67 million and $1.41 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.97 or 0.30878337 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012060 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.