Oxen Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.61 million and $291,922.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,207.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00279177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00123706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00716704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00561726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00236880 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,443,556 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

