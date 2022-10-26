Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PBR opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 88.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,791 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,262,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 320,104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $895,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $62,277,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 47.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

