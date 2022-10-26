PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.66 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.52). Approximately 904,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,037,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.70 ($0.53).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £379.64 million and a PE ratio of 276.25.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

