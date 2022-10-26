Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

