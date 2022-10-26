Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,748. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

