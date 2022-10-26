Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and $103,669.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00266341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00065428 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,379,082 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.