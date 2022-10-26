PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 10,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.
PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (PPLC)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.