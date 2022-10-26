Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Primis Financial stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.