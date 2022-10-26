Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Up 4.5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 328,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.22 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.