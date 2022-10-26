PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $144.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $153.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

PTC opened at $115.36 on Monday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

