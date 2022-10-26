Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Hits $127.31 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $127.31 million and $9.92 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47193598 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,099,850.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

