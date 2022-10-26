Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

