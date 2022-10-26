Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,880,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,989,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

