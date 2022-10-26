Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

XEL opened at $62.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

