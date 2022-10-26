Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered by Analyst

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

