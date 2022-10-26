Raymond James Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Strong-Buy

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.69 on Monday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

