RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 1.8%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.55 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.97). 41,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 105,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($0.98).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.23%. RBG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

