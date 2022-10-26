Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/17/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.00 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/17/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/7/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

STM stock traded up €1.12 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.18 ($35.90). 1,948,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.69 and its 200 day moving average is €34.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

