Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

