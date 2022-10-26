Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 458 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

