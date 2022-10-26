Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,472 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

