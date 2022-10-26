Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Rating)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.