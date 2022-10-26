Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Rollins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,845. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

