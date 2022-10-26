Round Dollar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $69,578.00 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $13.33 or 0.00065820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $69,578.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

