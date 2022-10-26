Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CVE:RUP traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.99. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$763.16 million and a PE ratio of -83.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77.

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rupert Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

