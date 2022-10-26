Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.22

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 94356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Sands China Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.