Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

